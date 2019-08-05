× SDPD sergeant facing sex charges skips court appearance

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police sergeant who was charged Monday with soliciting minors for sex did not show up for his arraignment, leading a judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Joseph Ruvido, 49, was taken into custody July 26, two days after San Diego police received a CrimeStoppers tip identifying him among others who were allegedly soliciting minors for sex, and posted $100,000 bail soon afterward.

He was charged Monday with two counts of arranging a meeting with a minor with sexual intent and one count of attempted lewd acts on a minor between the ages of 14 and 15. He faces four years in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration if convicted, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephen Marquardt.

The prosecutor said the alleged acts occurred on July 6, but declined to comment further on the specifics of the case, citing the ongoing status of the investigation and the sensitive nature of the allegations.

Ruvido had been slated to be arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon at the downtown San Diego courthouse, but still had not shown up 90 minutes after the scheduled hearing time. Marquardt said the District Attorney’s office had not been contacted by Ruvido or any legal counsel representing him.

At the prosecution’s request, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Joseph P. Brannigan issued a $150,000 warrant for Ruvido’s arrest.

Ruvido, a 21-year SDPD veteran most recently assigned to the watch commander’s office, has not had contact with the public for the past year or so, Police Chief David Nisleit said. Before that, Ruvido was a patrol sergeant.