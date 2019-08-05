× SDPD sergeant accused of sex crimes found dead after missing court appearance

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police sergeant facing charges of soliciting minors for sex failed to show up for his arraignment Monday before being found dead at his home.

Officers trying to serve an arrest warrant on Joseph Ruvido, 49, forced entry at his Carmel Valley residence and found his body shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to SDPD officials. Details on his cause and manner of death were not immediately released.

Ruvido had been charged earlier in the day with two counts of arranging a meeting with a juvenile with sexual intent and one count of attempted lewd acts on a minor between the ages of 14 and 15. He faced four years in state prison and lifetime sex-offender registration if convicted, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephen Marquardt.

Ruvido was taken into custody July 26, two days after San Diego police received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying him among others who allegedly had solicited minors for sex. He posted $100,000 bail soon afterward.

Marquardt alleged that the illegal acts occurred on July 6 but declined to comment further on the specifics of the case.

After Ruvido, a 21-year department member assigned to the SDPD Watch Commander’s Office, failed to show up for his initial court hearing this afternoon in downtown San Diego, Superior Court Judge Joseph Brannigan issued a warrant for his arrest.