Man fractures skull in scooter crash

Posted 6:24 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, August 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man suffered serious head injuries when he crashed an electric scooter on a street in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, police said Monday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on G Street between 10th and 11th streets, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 25-year-old man was riding on the north sidewalk of G Street when he lost control of the scooter for unknown reasons and fell off, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured skull, a fractured orbital and a brain bleed, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

