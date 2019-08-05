Man carjacks multiple vehicles, crashes them during chase

Posted 1:29 PM, August 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:46PM, August 5, 2019

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif. -- A man stole at least two cars and crashed them during a high-speed chase with police that crossed into three Southern California counties.

It started in Murrieta around 9:45 a.m. Monday. The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle for not wearing a helmet.

The man took off, officers said, and at some point dumped the motorcycle and stole a silver car. He then crashed that vehicle in a construction zone on the freeway near Cardiff By The Sea and ditched it.

Construction workers said the man jumped from the top of a freeway bridge to the road below near the Manchester exit. He stole a worker's white Prius and took off down Manchester.

The man drove north into Orange County and surrendered to police in San Clemente, where he was arrested.

 

