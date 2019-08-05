Man accused of killing 7-year-old daughter is no-show at hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- For a second time, an Oceanside man accused of murdering his 7-year-old daughter failed to appear in court for his arraignment.

Pedro Araujo was a no-show on Friday, and was a no-show again on Monday.

Officials would not give an exact reason for why the jail could not produce Araujo, but his hearing has been continued until Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Vista Superior Court.

“The defendant was scheduled for arraignment on Friday. The jail did not produce him for that hearing, so the court found good cause to trail it until today. Again, the jail did not produce him for arraignment today. The court again found good cause, so we will be back again tomorrow for his arraignment," said Deputy District Attorney Ryan Saunders.

Araujo was scheduled to appear Monday and enter a plea to several charges including those in connection with the murder of his 7-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old man was arrested after his mother arrived at his home to pick up her granddaughters. She told investigators that when her son opened the door, she saw he was covered in blood. She called 911 immediately.

Oceanside Police arrived and found the body of his 7-year-old daughte,r Mariah Araujo, inside the bathroom. Police did not reveal exactly how she died, but the criminal complaint says a knife was found on the scene and was used in her killing.

Family members of the victim spoke to FOX 5 last week and said Araujo should never have had custody of the girls. They said he was unstable, a drug user and had a lengthy criminal history.

“His hands-- he’s got those tattoos of a gang. He’s gang related. His nickname is Criminal, ” said the victim’s great uncle, Aurelio Avina. "Everybody was afraid of him back in school, and you know he’s got a record, being in jail and all that. So yeah, he’s got a record, so that shows for himself who he is."



“Two weeks prior, you know. Oceanside Police Department let the grandmother know that he needs to have a restraining order." said the victim's aunt, Karina Avina. "It wasn’t done. That’s the main point. Why wasn’t it done? Why wasn’t he out of the house way before this happened?"

Araujo faces 26 years to life in prison if he’s convicted of the charges listed against him.