El Paso shooting fatalities now at 22 after two victims die in hospital

EL PASO, Texas — Two victims of Saturday’s shooting in El Paso died Monday morning at a Texas hospital, raising the number of fatalities in the massacre to 22, police said.

“Lives were taken who should still be with us today,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference near the Walmart and an adjacent shopping mall.

Twenty-six people were injured, according to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. “The ages and genders of all these people injured and killed are numerous in the age groups,” Allen said. “The situation, needless to say, is a horrific one.”

A 21-year-old white man from Allen, a suburb of Dallas more than 650 miles away, is in police custody, Allen said. Authorities have now brought capital murder charges against him.

For his target, the suspect chose one of the largest and safest cities on the US-Mexico border, a place central to the Trump administration’s hardline stance on immigration and a city that state Rep. Cesar Blanco called “ground zero” of the administration’s family separations policy.

During the shooting, shocked shoppers slid under tables, others ran for their lives, one mother shielded her infant from the spray of bullets while another ran away with her 7-year-old daughter.

As El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen walked into the shooting’s aftermath, the scene was “horrific,” he said.

“When I first got to this job,” he said, “I never knew there was an odor to blood, but there is. It will leave an impression that you’ll never forget.”