Suspected gunman's sister among those killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — The suspected gunman killed by police during Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, according to local and federal law enforcement sources.

Betts’ sister was among those killed in the attack, police confirmed.

The FBI and local law enforcement have served a search warrant at the family’s home in Bellbrook, Ohio.

The city identified the nine people killed in the shooting:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Megan K. Betts, 22, the shooter’s sister

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica E. Brickhouse, 39

Police did not provide information about the Betts siblings’ relationship.

Twenty-seven other people were wounded in the shooting at a popular nightclub district in downtown Dayton, police say.

Officers killed Betts after he fired for less than a minute from a “.223 high-capacity” gun, and he had additional magazines with him, Mayor Nan Whaley said. The .223 caliber is used in rifles like the AR-15 assault rifle used in previous mass shootings.

Deb Decker, public information officer for Montgomery County, said the shooter used an assault rifle.

The attack came 13 hours after a shooting that left 20 dead in El Paso, Texas.