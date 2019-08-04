Racehorse death confirmed at Los Alamitos track

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — A 4-year-old racehorse died last month after suffering a shoulder fracture in a race at Los Alamitos Race Course, track officials confirmed to City News Service Sunday.

Cuervo Foose, a gelding, died sometime during the week of July 16-21, according to a spokesperson for the track. The death was included in the regular stewards’ report to the California Horse Racing Board.

Los Alamitos is currently running nighttime thoroughbred and quarter horse races. The track had some trouble filling race cards during its most recent thoroughbred meet June 29-July 14, in the wake of controversy over the deaths of 30 horses this winter and spring at Santa Anita.

Races were canceled three times during the meet’s first few days due to shortage of entries, partially caused by stricter new regulations that govern which horses are deemed healthy enough to race.