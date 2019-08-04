Police: DUI suspect crashes into school fence, drives on football field

A woman is suspected of driving drunk when she crashed into this large steel gate at a local high school.

SAN DIEGO — Police say a woman is suspected of driving drunk when she crashed into a fence at a local high school and drove on the football field.

The bizarre incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday when police say the woman drove into the large steel gate of Abraham Lincoln High School in the Lincoln Park area. The woman managed to drive onto campus and at one point took her car onto the football field, San Diego Police Department said.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk. No one was hurt.

