Police ask for help in finding missing ‘at risk’ woman

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police are searching for a woman they said posed a significant risk to life and property Sunday evening.

Veniamin Monastryrsky was reported missing near the Oceanside Pier at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown pants and was said to be driving a brown Honda CRV with the license plate 6VAH201.

Monastryrsky was described as standing at about 5’7″ tall, weighing about 160 pounds and having gray hair.

Anyone with information on Monastryrsky’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or contact Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.