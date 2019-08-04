Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian died Sunday in a hit-and-run collision on a freeway off-ramp in the Pacific Beach area, authorities said.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the Grand Avenue off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5. Witnesses told California Highway Patrol officers the male victim was thrown into the air and landed in the right shoulder. He was taken to Scripps Hospital La Jolla, where he later died.

The car that hit the pedestrian fled the scene and was described as a white Volkswagen Passat, which was later found parked around the corner from a house in a Clairemont Mesa neighborhood, officials said.

A CHP dispatcher said someone was contacted at the residence but wouldn’t open the door. The person eventually was taken into custody, but officers were not sure whether the person being held was the car’s driver.