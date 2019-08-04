Lifeguards log 4 water rescues over the weekend

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued one person in the water at Pacific Beach and three people in the water at Mission Beach Sunday, the San Diego Lifeguard Service reported.

By 5 p.m. Sunday, crowds at Pacific Beach were estimated to be about 16,000. There were about 20,000 people at Mission Beach, lifeguard officials estimated.

There were 20 medical emergencies at Pacific Beach and six at Mission Beach.

Preventive acts, such as moving swimmers and boogie boarders out of rip currents, moving swimmers away from surfers and alcohol warnings, totaled 70 at Pacific Beach and 78 at Mission Beach.