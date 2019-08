× Firefighters monitoring small brush fire in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters began battling a small brush fire in Spring Valley Sunday evening, San Miguel Fire officials said.

The fire ignited near 1200 Grand Avenue in Spring Valley at around 6 p.m.

San Miguel Fire officials said the fire had burned at least one acre by 6:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if any structures were threatened by the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.