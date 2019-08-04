Facebook, Instagram down Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- If you had a hard time posting or viewing content on Instagram and Facebook Sunday morning, you're not alone.

The website Down Detector tracks reports of issues with both social media sites and recorded a spike around 8 a.m. PT Sunday.

Facebook live videos weren't working for some users, while others couldn't log in at all. Posting content to Instagram was impossible for many people, while others reported videos continuously loading but never playing.

The companies, both owned by Facebook, Inc., had not officially commented on the outage as of 9 a.m. PT.

