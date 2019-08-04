× Biden, Harris, Sanders to be in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to San Diego Sunday by conducting a fundraiser.

Biden was in Nevada on Saturday, joining most of the rest of the field for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination at the AFSCME Public Service Forum in Las Vegas, then attending what his campaign called a community event in Henderson and an Asian American-Pacific Islander community event in Las Vegas.

On Monday, Biden will be among four presidential candidates speaking at the annual conference of the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Biden will take the stage individually and deliver remarks followed by a question-and-answer session with UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguia.

The candidates are expected to discuss education, immigration, health care, the economy and other issues, according to Murguia, who said Latinos “are anxious to be engaged by candidates who can provide concrete ideas and proposed solutions for the issues that matter to them most.”

Murguia calls the conference the nation’s largest convening for Latinos.

“Vision 2020: A Conversation with the Candidates” will be livestreamed from 1-3 p.m. by Telemundo in Spanish via NoticiasTelemundo.com and Noticias Telemundo’s properties on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

UnidosUS will livestream the event in English on its Facebook page.

Previously known as National Council of La Raza, UnidosUS bills itself as challenging the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels.