At least 1 killed in Valley Center crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — At least one person was killed Sunday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck hauling a trailer in Valley Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Center Road and Round Tree Road, the CHP said. The intersection was cleared at 7:07 p.m., the CHP said.

It’s unclear who was fatally injured or what other injuries resulted from the crash.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.