Woman fractures skull from scooter accident

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was riding a motorized scooter crashed Saturday and suffered a brain bleed and skull fracture.

It happened in the Roseville neighborhood on Historic Decatur Road round 9:45 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

Police said the 50-year-old female was riding through a parking lot with her purse, which she went to adjust. The purse got caught in the handle bars of the scooter, making the woman lose control and fall. Police said she sustained serious injuries.

In March, a 53-year-old man died in a scooter crash when he lost control of the scooter and suffered serious head injuries.