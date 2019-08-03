× What we know about the shooting in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas — Police responded Saturday to an active shooter at a sprawling shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Where the shooting took place

The shooting took place at the Walmart and possibly Cielo Vista Mall, Sgt. Robert Gomez, an El Paso police spokesman, told reporters.

Police began receiving reports of an active shooter around 10 a.m. (noon ET).

Gomez said it’s estimated that up to 3,000 shoppers and 100 employees were inside the Walmart at the time of the shooting.

Walmart has been secured and the criminal investigation has started Gomez said.

How many victims there are

At least 23 people were injured in the shooting, spokesmen from two hospitals told CNN.

Thirteen people were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso, where one later died, medical center spokesman Ryan Mielke said.

Mielke told the El Paso Times some people died after being transported to the University Medical Center, but gave no specific number of deaths.

Another 11 were taken to Del Sol Medical Center, according to spokesman Victor Guerrero. Nine of those patients are in critical, but stable condition, and the other two are in stable condition, Guerrero said.

Who carried out the shooting

The suspect in the deadly shootings at the shopping complex r is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, three sources told CNN.

The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source. The federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing writing posted online days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.

The sources say the online posting was believed to be written by Crusius, but have that has not been confirmed.

Gomez did not identify the suspect during a news briefing, but he said a white male in his 20s was taken into custody without incident. Police did not fire any shots, he said.

Where the investigation stands

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat, Carrillo told reporters.

Multiple stores and restaurants in the area of the mall were put on lockdown.

Carrillo said initial reports were that the weapon used in the shooting was a rifle.

El Paso police are working with the FBI, DEA, Sheriff’s Department, federal agencies and state agencies in their investigation.

There is no information about a possible motive in the shooting.

What officials are saying

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and the White House is monitoring the situation, deputy press secretary Steven Groves said in a statement.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas,” the President tweeted. “Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made a statement during a presidential forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’ll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and my hometown,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement on the shooting.

“Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence,” his statement said. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act.”