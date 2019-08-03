South Bay family business goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- "It was heartbreaking to see them watch their life go up in flames."

Alan Ferguson, the General Manager of Moreno Pallets in Otay Mesa, said his father-in-law spent 25 years building the business. Though Ferguson was deeply grateful for the work of firefighters and that no one got hurt, he told FOX 5 watching the family business burn during the Caliente Fire Thursday was devastating.

The family has put together a GoFundMe account with a goal of $50,000 to help rebuild the business.

"This disaster not only affects us personally, but it also affects our community and our employees as well," Evelyn Moreno writes. "With over 30 employees who depend on our company for their income, we hope to get back on our feet as soon as possible to keep supporting them through this time."

FOX 5 photojournalist Paul Makarushka visited the pallet yard a day after its destruction to learn more.