Officer holds onto fleeing car, gets dragged onto freeway

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dramatic video shows an Atlanta-area police officer dragged onto a busy interstate after he hung on to a car that tried to speed off after getting pulled over Thursday.

Dashcam video from a following patrol car shows officer Nathan Daley speaking to the driver at a traffic stop when suddenly, the driver speeds off. Daley holds on until the car side swiped another, throwing him onto Interstate 285. The driver kept weaving dangerously in and out of busy traffic until he eventually crashed. The driver has been taken into custody.

Officer Daley was taken to the hospital, but has been released and is now recovering at home. Daley also posted a video to YouTube, saying he will “bounce back ten times stronger.”