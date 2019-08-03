× Head-on crash in Jamul leaves 1 dead

JAMUL, Calif. — A male driver was killed in a head-on collision in Jamul shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A 32-year-old man from Spring Valley was driving west on State Route 94 near Vista Sage Lane in a 2004 Ford Expedition when his car traveled to the right and hit a steel guardrail. When the man angled the car back toward the left, the Ford crashed into a 2006 Toyota that was heading east on SR-94.

The Toyota flipped and went down a dirt embankment, where it then caught fire. Once at the scene, Cal Fire firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames that had spread to some nearby brush.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Police said it was not immediately clear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.