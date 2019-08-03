DUI suspect arrested after deadly Valley Center crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A woman suspected of DUI was behind the wheel during a crash that killed an 84-year-old woman in Valley Center Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A 55-year-old woman from Indio was driving a Toyota Camry east along Valley Center Road when she tried to pass another car between Cole Grade Road and Vesper Road just before 4 p.m. While attempting to pass the vehicle, her car slammed head-on into a Toyota Corolla that was heading west, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The Corolla was driven by a 79-year-old man from Escondido who had a 67-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat and an 84-year-old woman sitting in the right rear seat, CHP officials said.

The driver of the Corolla and one of his passengers were taken to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries. According to the CHP, the woman who was sitting in the back of the Corolla died on the way to the hospital.

The driver of the Camry was also taken to Palomar Medical Center with moderate injuries. Authorities said a dog was in her car at the time of the crash but was not injured. The dog was taken to County of San Diego Department of Animal Services.

Witnesses told CHP officials they saw the Camry driving erratically before the crash. The collision blocked traffic heading in both directions until about 5:30 p.m., the CHP said.

The driver was arrested under suspicion of DUI and was expected to be booked into Vista Detention Facility pending her release from the hospital.