20 killed, 26 injured in El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas — A 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas, is in police custody after a shooting at an El Paso shopping center that killed 20 people and left 26 others injured, according to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

Authorities are looking at potentially bringing capital murder charges against him, Allen said.

The case also has a “nexus to a potential hate crime,” he said. “Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree a nexus to a potential hate crime,” Allen said.

FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie said more investigative work was needed before determining whether there was a possible hate crime.

CNN previously reported the suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, just outside Dallas, according to three sources.

Two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source confirmed the suspect’s identity. The federal sources said investigators are reviewing an online writing posted days before the shooting that may speak to a motive.

The online posting was believed to be written by Crusius, the sources said, but that has not been confirmed.

Police began receiving reports of an active shooter at 10:39 a.m. local time and were at the scene by 10:45 a.m. Authorities were initially given multiple possible locations for the shooting, Gomez said, at a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall next door.

The scene is unfolding in the same week two employees were fatally shot at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Check back for updates on this developing story.