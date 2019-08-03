× 1 tourist dead, 2 injured at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE, Calif. — Three separate incidents at popular waterfalls in Yosemite National Park left one visitor dead and two others hurt last week.

A 21-year-old Romanian tourist climbed up wet rocks at Bridelveil Falls on Wednesday. He reportedly bypassed several signs advising against going off the designated path. Fox News reports he slipped off a wet rock and plummeted 20 feet. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A similar incident occurred at Bridalveil Falls on Monday. The visitor was climbing up the wet rocks and slipped, also falling 20 feet. And on Thursday, a visitor was injured after slipping off a boulder at the base of Lower Yosemite Fall. According to Fox News, the hiker was trapped underwater between several rocks before eventually breaking free.

The string of dangerous incidents prompted park officials to post on Instagram, issuing a warning to bold hikers.

Part of the message from park officials reads “although others may be engaging in the same activity, do not perceive popularity as an endorsement for your safety. When you go into these areas, you’re not only exposing yourself to serious injury, but also your rescuers.”