'The Mustache Puppy' is almost ready for adoption

DALLAS, Texas — A little puppy with a big image is taking the internet by storm. The white pup has black fur above her lip, giving her a mustache that is just downright impressive.

The 5-week-old girl is getting attention for her unique markings that make her look like Salvadore Dali, the iconic Spanish painter known for his Surrealist works.

Affectionately named ‘Salvador Dolly,’ the doggo is currently up for adoption at Hearts and Bones Rescue in Dallas.

Once she’s big enough, Salvador Dolly will be transferred to New York City where there is already a long list of families hoping to adopt her. Her ten siblings and mom will also be looking for forever homes.