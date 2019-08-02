Shark advisory issued at Carlsbad beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A shark advisory at a Carlsbad beach will stay in effect through 2 p.m. Saturday, officials said Friday.

The advisory was issued after Carlsbad lifeguards reported a possible shark sighting near Tower 34 Friday morning.

The beach has not been shut down, but signs have been posted between the jetties by the power plant and Carlsbad Village Drive warning beach-goers of the shark risk.