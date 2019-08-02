Woman accidentally stabs herself while attacking sister-in-law

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police say a woman stabbed herself while trying to stab her sister-in-law Tuesday in front of a Roseville bank.

Ziaoxin Wu and her husband went to the bank on Douglas Boulevard and East Roseville Parkway to finalize their separation. Wu’s husband brought his sister with him for support, according to police.

Once the three were done inside, witnesses reported and video later showed 32-year-old Wu getting upset outside the bank. The police department reports she took a large kitchen knife out of her purse then tried to stab her sister-in-law.

When her husband stepped in, Wu tried to stab him too. Instead, she accidentally stabbed herself in the stomach.

Police said officers were supervising Wu Thursday at the hospital. Once she’s released, she will be booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.