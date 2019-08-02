Mobile home fire causes $35,000 in damages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Two mobile homes caught fire Friday afternoon in El Cajon, Heartland Fire and Rescue officials said.

The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. along the 200 block of El Cajon Boulevard. Firefighters from Heartland Fire and Rescue's El Cajon and La Mesa crews arrived at the mobile home park within five minutes and were able to quickly douse the flames.

Neither of the mobile homes had people inside at the time of the fire, officials said. The only reported injury involved a police officer, who cut his hand while breaking a glass window to confirm that no residents were inside.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Officials estimated damages for both mobile homes to be about $35,000.