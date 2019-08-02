× Man shot, killed in Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for two gunmen Friday who shot and killed a man in a drive-by on a Mountain View street.

Dispatchers received multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. Thursday from people who reported hearing gunfire on Hemlock Street between 38th and 39th streets, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

#developing: 57yo man dead in overnight drive-by shooting in Mt. View. Suspect description is vague – 2 Hispanic men wearing dark clothing.

#developing: 57yo man dead in overnight drive-by shooting in Mt. View. Suspect description is vague – 2 Hispanic men wearing dark clothing.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Martinez said. The victim, a 57-year-old, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the officer said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

No detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available, but police believe two people were involved. Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.