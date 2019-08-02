Heat wave expected Friday and into weekend

SAN DIEGO — e heat wave will ramp up Friday and continue through this weekend in San Diego County, bringing scorching temperatures to the deserts in particular.

A high-pressure system moving in from the east will bring scorching heat until Tuesday when temperatures in inland areas are expected to cool off.

Temperatures in the mountains and deserts will remain hot for another day then begin dropping on Wednesday.

The deserts could see highs of 118 degrees on Sunday and 117 degrees on Monday while temperatures in inland valley areas are expected to remain in the low 90s throughout the weekend.