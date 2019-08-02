× Deceased Rancho Bernardo resident recognized with honorary street naming

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey Friday honored the late Rancho Bernardo leader Bob Wells by renaming a block of Calle Saucillo in Wells’ name during a ceremony at Rancho Bernardo High School.

Wells — who died in 2012 at age 84 — was known as “Mr. RB” due to his longtime community involvement that included co-founding the Rancho Bernardo Business Association and the Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation.

Wells was inducted into the Rancho Bernardo Hall of Fame in 1993 and named honorary mayor of the city in 1997.

Wells died in 2012 at the age of 84. Last year, his wife of more than 50 years, Darlene, also died.

Bob Wells is survived by his son David, daughter Sharyn Davie, son-in-law Bob Davie and multiple grandchildren.

“When he and our mom moved here in 1985, neither of them anticipated that they would play such a visible and influential role in the evolution of RB,” David Wells said. “Were he alive today for this honor, in a rare moment I think our Dad would be speechless. On behalf of the Wells and Davie families we are pleased to accept this for Bob Wells.”

Kersey and the Wells/Davie family were joined by representatives from the Rancho Bernardo Business Association, the Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation, the Rancho Bernardo Community Council, Rancho Bernardo Noon Rotary Club and the Poway Unified School District to celebrate the street naming.

According to Kersey’s office, honorary street namings are reserved for “those individuals and organizations that have performed an exemplary act or achievement of lasting interest to their community.”

“The variety of non-profit and business leaders who are here in support today is a testament to how involved Bob was in the community,” Kersey said. “It’s my privilege to recognize him with an honorary street name, which reflects his lasting impact on the community and commemorates a leader who helped shape Rancho Bernardo into the tight-knit and generous community it is today.”

The portion of Calle Saucillo dedicated to Wells spans the 12200 block of the thoroughfare. The official name of the street will not change.