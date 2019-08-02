× Crews rescue driver who fell 200 feet down ravine

SAN DIEGO — A driver was rescued after their car fell nearly 200 feet into a ravine in the Tierrasanta area early Friday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. when two cars collided near Interstate 15 and Balboa Avenue. The crash sent one vehicle tumbling down a ravine on the side of the road, and firefighters had to climb down and cut the car open to get the driver open.

Rescue crews pulled the victim up using a crane and stretcher and loaded them into an ambulance. They were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Details on the cause and the other person involved in the crash were not immediately available.