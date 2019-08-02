× County supervisor will launch program to employ people with disabilities

SAN DIEGO — County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will launch a program Friday to employ people with disabilities within county government.

Fletcher will host an internship fair for “Jay’s Program,” which honors a staffer named Raymond “Jay” Bariuan in Fletcher’s office who has autism. Bariuan also worked in Fletcher’s office when he served in the Assembly and in the office of former San Diego Sen. Marty Block.

The county Board of Supervisors approved the program earlier this month, directing the county’s Department of Human Resources to hire up to 20 interns in various county departments like IT Services, Parks and Recreation and Environmental Health.

The internship fair is not open to the public as candidates have been pre-selected. Potential interns will meet with county staff members to discuss their resumes and qualifications. County staff will then select candidates to begin their internships.