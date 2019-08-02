× Border Patrol agents find nearly $240K in meth stowed in car

CAMPO, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday after an estimated $237,000 in methamphetamine was found stowed in his car, U.S. Border Patrol agents said Friday.

Agents found 114 packages of meth inside a gray Mazda 3 after the car pulled up to the Interstate 8 checkpoint in Campo. The initial vehicle screening resulted in a Border Patrol K-9 alert, after which agents found the packages in the back of the car and in its door panels during a secondary search.

The value of the packages was estimated to be about $237,700.

The 33-year-old driver was arrested and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.