3 guns stolen from Palomar Mountain State Park kiosk

SAN DIEGO — Multiple firearms were stolen when an entry station kiosk at Palomar Mountain State Park was burglarized earlier this week, authorities said.

A State Parks ranger discovered the burglary when she arrived for her shift Wednesday morning. The stolen items include two patrol rifles, one patrol shotgun, rifle magazines, ammunition, three handheld radios, several keys and a taxidermy red-tailed hawk.

California Highway Patrol and California State Parks are investigating the burglary. Anyone with information about the incident should call Investigator Vinyard at 858-650-3629. If calling after business hours, contact the CHP Border Division Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 858-637-3800.