1 killed in City Heights shooting

Posted 3:02 PM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35PM, August 2, 2019

SAN DIEGO — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon in City Heights and police are still searching for the shooter, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of University Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Authorities ask drivers to use caution driving in the area and to expect delays or use alternate routes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 32.749137 by -117.083566.

