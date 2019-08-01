Teen stabs man after fight in Jack in the Box

SAN DIEGO — Police Thursday were searching for a teenage boy who stabbed a 29-year-old man following a fight at a City Heights fast food restaurant.

The incident began around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack in the Box near the intersection of University Avenue and 41st Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A teenage boy, believed to be 16 or 17 years old, got into a fight with a 29-year-old man at the fast food eatery and the manager kicked them both out, Buttle said.

Around 20 minutes later, the teenager returned to the location and stabbed the victim several times in the parking lot before fleeing southbound on 41st Street, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s mid-city division were investigating the stabbing.