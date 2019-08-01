Pair suspected in armed robberies arrested at casino

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A man and woman wanted in connection with a pair of armed robberies this week in San Diego were arrested Thursday morning at a Valley Center casino.

Michael Beasley, 35, and Shelley Petitt, 32, were arrested about 8 a.m. after they were spotted by a Harrah’s Rincon Casino security guard who recognized them from a news story and called 911, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Martha Sainz.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took the suspects into custody and SDPD detectives arrived to assist in the investigation.

Beasley and Petitt were taken to the Vista Detention Facility and booked on suspicion of two counts of robbery and one of conspiracy, Sainz said.

Investigators believe the same pair carried out the afternoon heists at Tepito Club Apparel on Roll Drive in Otay Mesa on Sunday and at a Chevron gas station on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach the following day.

In both cases, the female perpetrator threatened clerks with a handgun. Following the first holdup, she and her accomplice made their getaway in blue Toyota Corolla. They fled on foot the next time, according to authorities.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.