One of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughters has died, family says

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died, the Kennedy family said in a statement Thursday.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill — one of the 11 children of the late presidential candidate and the environmental and human rights activist Ethel Kennedy.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love,” they said.

Her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, said in the statement, “The world is a little less beautiful today.”

She had volunteered in Mexico to build schools in indigenous communities and was “moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment,” her family said.

Barnstable police detectives were investigating a “reported unattended death” in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a spokeswoman with the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office told CNN.

The death was reported on the same street where the Kennedy compound is located.

Tara Miltimore, a Cape & Islands assistant district attorney, didn’t release the identity of the victim or the home’s exact address.

Emergency crews were called to a medical emergency at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts earlier on Thursday, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

Hyannis Fire Lt. David Webb told CNN that an individual was taken to the Cape Cod Hospital on Thursday after a call for assistance was made at 28 Marchant Avenue.

It was unclear why the emergency call was made.

The six-acre waterfront property in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod is home to several members of the Kennedy family.

The compound captured the nation’s attention during the presidency of John F. Kennedy in the 1960s.

The presidential helicopter, Marine One, landed there countless times and high-profile politicians visited the property.