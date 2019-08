SAN DIEGO — Police were in a standoff with a man who refused to come out of a home in Bay Ho Thursday.

#BREAKING @SanDiegoPD in standoff with man inside house on Yucca Ave in Bay Ho, neighbor says man was earlier laying in street arguing with another neighbor – updates @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/hIGw41daFb — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) August 1, 2019

Police were called to the house on Yucca Avenue before 11 a.m. after the man was lying in the street arguing with a neighbor, witnesses told FOX 5.

Officers asked people to avoid the area. It was not immediately clear if the man was thought to be armed.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.