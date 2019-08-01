× Man hit, badly hurt after car breaks down near airport

SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on Pacific Highway in the Midtown neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Pacific Highway, just north of the San Diego International Airport, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 29-year-old man was driving his vehicle northbound on Pacific Highway when it broke down in the far right lane, Buttle said.

The man got out of his vehicle and began pushing it but spotted a vehicle headed northbound in the far right lane, the officer said. The victim jumped to the left, away from his own vehicle, just as the other driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting the broken down vehicle.

The northbound vehicle missed the disabled vehicle but struck the victim as he attempted to jump out of the way, he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life- threatening head injury, Buttle said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.