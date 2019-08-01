Man arrested in series of brewery break-ins

SAN DIEGO — A 41-year-old man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of carrying out at a series of burglaries at breweries, small family restaurants or other family-owned businesses in San Diego and Riverside Counties.

Nathan Maynard of Hemet was arrested Friday in Hemet and booked into the Vista Detention Facility in connection with the spree, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Between March and July, authorities received reports of at least 20 commercial burglaries targeting breweries, small family restaurants or other family-owned businesses throughout San Diego and Riverside counties, Bussey said.

“Based on the similarities of the crimes and surveillance video obtained, investigators believed these cases were all related,” he said.

On July 21, Maynard was arrested after Oceanside police and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies observed him attempt to break into Weins Brewing in Temecula through a window. When they searched his vehicle, they found items linking him to several other burglaries in San Diego and Riverside counties.

He was booked into the Robert Priestley Detention Center but released later that day after he posted bail.

A woman with Maynard, identified as 35-year-old Leticia Esparza, was also arrested that day, but was later released.

On Friday, Oceanside police served a search warrant at Maynard’s residence in Hemet and found more evidence linking him to the burglaries. He was arrested again that day and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Oceanside police served another search warrant on Wednesday at a home on Lonnie Street in Oceanside and found stolen property from Twisted Horn Mead & Cider in Vista.

An unidentified woman believed to be Maynard’s girlfriend was arrested that day on an unrelated warrant.

Maynard is being held at the Vista Detention Facility in lieu of $450,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Vista courthouse, according to jail records.