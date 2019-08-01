Expect overnight freeway closures in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will continue overnight work on Interstate 805 Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday.

On Thursday and Friday nights, crews will close the same lane of northbound I-805 while also closing the Sweetwater Road on-ramp to southbound I- 805 and the road’s off-ramp for northbound I-805. Work crews have completed similar closures and interstate work throughout the week.

The closures are necessary to make safety improvements to the ramps along the freeway and at the freeway’s interchange with state Route 54, according to SANDAG.

Residents who live near the interchange are advised to expect various construction noises and the use of heavy machinery during the nighttime work period.

The work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between East Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. Work crews plan to eventually make improvements to the Sweetwater River Bridge and finish the installation of sound wall segments along I-805 to reduce noise pollution affecting residents living near the freeway.