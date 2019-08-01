Watch Live: Brush fire burns 100 acres near South Bay homes, school

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burned more than 100 acres near homes and a high school in the South Bay Thursday.

Flames broke out along Airway Road in Otay Mesa, just up the road from Rock Church and San Ysidro High School, around noon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said that about 110 acres of brush had burned by 1 p.m., but that no homes were being threatened. Wind was blowing the fire eastward into an open space area.

“The weather is really helping us out in this incident,” San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

Ground crews and four water-dropping helicopters were working to control the blaze, Munoz said.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.