Arson team investigating Caliente Fire

SAN DIEGO -- As flames broke out just up the road from San Ysidro High School Thursday, a woman in a nearby residential community believes she may have witnessed the start of the fire.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared with FOX 5 a photo that shows several figures gathering near a large tree in an open space near the end of Caliente Avenue. She described them as teens, possibly students of the nearby San Ysidro High School.

"Because they have backpacks, they were around the tree and the smoke started and they ran," she said.

The woman says she called 911 after seeing the teens run away and gave her statement and the picture to San Diego police.

It is too early for fire officials to say what the cause of the fire is, but the arson team could be seen working late into the evening in the open space near Caliente Avenue. Crews and investigators were expected to work overnight to contain the fire and investigate the cause.