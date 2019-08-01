7 hurt in crash involving 2 school buses, truck

Posted 12:29 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:51PM, August 1, 2019

A bus pulled to the side of the road after a crash near Pauma Valley Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — Seven people were hurt when two school buses were involved in a crash with a truck in North County Thursday.

At least four of those hurt were students, Cal Fire said.

The crash happened around noon on State Route 76 near Valley Center Road, according to Cal Fire. The crash happened in the Pauma Valley area, northeast of Escondido and Valley Center in the rural northeast portion of San Diego County.

Officials said one bus had 30 kids on board at the time of the crash while the other had 27. The adults on each bus were described as “counselors,” possibly for a summer camp.

All injuries were described as “minor to moderate.” Westbound traffic was blocked in the area.

