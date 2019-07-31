Two men charged with robbing, assaulting elderly man

SAN DIEGO — Two men who allegedly assaulted an 87-year-old man, ransacked his Clairemont home and stole his pickup truck were charged Wednesday with robbery, burglary, elder abuse, carjacking, and vehicle theft.

John Slobig, 59, and Terry Jones, 53, allegedly broke into the 87-year-old victim’s home in the 4600 block of Firestone Street last Wednesday afternoon, along with an unidentified third suspect who remains at large.

Deputy District Attorney James Koerber said Slobig allegedly held a pair of scissors to the resident’s throat, while Jones and the other man ransacked the home. Slobig then took the victim’s wallet, punched him four or five times, and struck him with the blade of a fan, Koerber alleged.

The prosecutor said the victim faked a heart attack in hopes that the intruders would leave, but they remained at the home for another 40 minutes, then allegedly made their getaway in the senior citizen’s Honda Ridgeline.

Slobig and Jones were arrested in Point Loma the following day in a different stolen truck, which was taken from somewhere in Poway, Koerber said. The homeowner’s jewelry was found inside that vehicle, along with a stolen firearm, and the victim’s credit cards were inside Slobig’s pocket, according to the prosecutor.

Police said the victim’s truck has since been recovered.

If convicted as charged, Slobig would face 40 years and eight months in prison and Jones would face 15 years and eight months, but both also face sentence-enhancing allegations.

Slobig has a strike prior conviction for residential burglary, five prior vehicle theft convictions, a prior elder abuse conviction and has done nine different prison stints, while Jones has four prior vehicle theft convictions, according to the criminal complaint.

Both men are being held in lieu of $1 million bail and will return to court Aug. 9 for a readiness conference.