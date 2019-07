EL CAJON, Calif. — A San Diego patrolman who pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head and physically assaulted her pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Prosecutors plan to ask that San Diego Police Department Officer Timothy Allan Romberger, 40, be sentenced to a year in jail for the Jan. 12 attack, but he could be put on probation.

Romberger had been with the department for 11 years at the time of the incident.