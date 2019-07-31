× Robbery couple strikes again, still at large

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for help from the public identifying a man and woman suspected of robbing two local businesses.

Police said the first armed robbery happened July 28 around 1:22 p.m. at the Tepito Club, a clothing store on Roll Drive in Otay Mesa. The suspects selected pieces of merchandise and approached the counter.

Police said that’s when the woman pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The couple left the store and were last seen driving off in a blue Toyota Corolla.

The following day, an armed robbery occurred at the Chevron gas station in Pacific Beach. Police believe the same suspects are responsible for both robberies.

Police said the same couple walked into the gas station at Garnet Avenue around 4:07 July 29. After selecting items, the woman pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspects ran away and are still on the loose.

The female suspect is described as white, approximately 5’6” tall, thin build, wearing a black tank top and grey leggings.

The male suspect is described as white, medium build, 30-years-old with tattoos.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.