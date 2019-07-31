× Politicians want federal funding for Solana Beach-Encinitas shore protection

WASHINGTON -– U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wednesday to provide additional federal funding for the Planning, Engineering, and Design (PED) of the Solana Beach-Encinitas Coastal Shore Protection Project.

The Solana Beach-Encinitas Coastal Shore Protection project was authorized by Congress in 2016. Its primary purpose is to stabilize tall bluffs that erode due to high-energy storm swells, posing threats to life, safety, property, and critical infrastructure including Southern California’s main passenger and freight rail corridor.

The non-federal sponsor has the entire cost of Planning, Engineering & Design (PED) in hand, but is awaiting initial federal funding.

In a letter to Lieutenant General Todd T. Semonite, Commanding General and Chief of Engineers, Levin wrote, “I would not be making this request of you if the need were not so urgent.

For more than 17 years, the cities of Solana Beach and Encinitas have been active partners in the development of this project, providing the Corps not only with funding but also biweekly participation in Project Delivery Team meetings.”

Levin added, “Over that time, injuries and, regrettably, deaths have occurred. Despite a series of delays and plan formulation hurdles, they have put their faith in their collaboration with the Corps. They deserve to have the project design phase of this study completed without further delay.”

Representative Levin has advocated for local communities facing dangerous coastal erosion, storm surges, and sea-level rise.

In June, Representative Levin wrote to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works requesting additional federal funding necessary to complete the Oceanside, California Special Shoreline Study, which would help address beach erosion resulting from Camp Pendleton Harbor construction.